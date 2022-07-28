A day to get hands dirty Advertising Feature

DIG DEEP: National Tree Day is Australia's largest community tree planting event and an opportunity to enjoy family planting. Photo: Planet Ark

Trees are something you probably look at, walk past, or rely on every day yet rarely think about. But for one day every year, Planet Ark aims to change that.

Sunday, July 31, is National Tree Day, Australia's largest community tree planting event.

Held annually in July, the event puts the call out to people around the country to get their hands dirty and help plant one million new native trees and shrubs.

"Trees are truly the lungs of the planet, giving us fresh, clean air, storing carbon, providing shade and habitat for wildlife. This makes tree planting an excellent activity to help protect our natural environment as well as a vital tool in the fight against climate change," Planet Ark co-CEO and executive director Rebecca Gilling said.

"Engaging with nature through tree planting also helps foster our own connection with nature, making it more likely that we work together to conserve it."

Since the event was launched in 1996, over 26 million trees have been planted around the country by over 5 million volunteers.

Trees are truly the lungs of the planet... - Rebecca Gilling, co-CEO and executive director, Planet Ark

"Some groups have been planting at the same location for years and years, achieving some truly incredible results," Gilling said.



"One group in Melbourne called the Friends of Lower Kororoit Creek [have] been regenerating a section of the creek since 2001, transforming the area from a weed-infested hill to a thriving nature reserve. Bird population counts were undertaken 13 years apart, showing their work has resulted in an increase from 35 species in 2004 to over 136 in 2017."

In 2019, Planet Ark further expanded its efforts by launching The Seedling Bank grant program, which funds ongoing nature regeneration projects.

"Over the past four years, we have supported 90 groups to get 39,000 seedlings in the ground, with another 50 groups set to plant 35,000 more this year. It's grassroots, hands-in-the-dirt work done by our dedicated National Tree Day community all around the country," Gilling said.

To get involved in National Tree Day for 2022, you can find and volunteer at a National Tree Day site in your area, host a planting yourself, simply plant in your own backyard, or donate to The Seedling Bank to support community-led environmental projects around Australia.