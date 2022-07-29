After almost 10 years involvement in keeping the Gulgong community active, Bill Sloan has been recognised.
The local champion of healthy living was announced earlier this month as the 2022 recipient of the Local Seniors Achievement Ward.
Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders said Mr Sloan's contribution to health in Gulgong has been 'invaluable'.
"Bill has been a volunteer Community Exercise Leader with the Gulgong MPS since 2013, after participating himself in a cardiac rehabilitation program," Mr Saunders said.
"Nearly 10 years on, Bill assists community nurses with their exercise classes, leads the walking group, and as an aqua leader he's trained to advanced level, assisting with two classes per week and sometimes even running them himself.
"I'm extremely honoured to be able to recognise Bill for the invaluable contribution he's making to the health of the people of Gulgong and surrounds."
Mr Saunders and staff from the MPS joined Mr Sloan for a special afternoon tea to celebrate his achievement and dedication to helping his local community.
"In nominating Bill, MPS staff said he's a kind and considerate person, and highly motivated to help people," Mr Saunders said.
"Seniors like Bill play a pivotal role in our communities, and even though they don't do it for the accolades, it's important to say thank you - so thank you!"
The 2022 Local Seniors Achievement Award is presented as part of the NSW Seniors Festival.
