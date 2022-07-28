Mudgee Guardian

Dubbo foster carer who killed 20-month-old boy in her care sentenced

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'She did not care': Foster carer sentenced to 26 years behind bars

A foster carer who murdered a 20-month-old toddler in her home has been sentenced to 26 years and six months behind bars.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.