Take a life saving step - be an organ donor like me

Ever since I can remember, there has been a bone in my body that compels me to help others.
So, it was inevitable that I would sign up to be an organ donor.
Perhaps it was all of those Grey's Anatomy episodes or just the realisation that my healthy organs could save a life when the time has come that I no longer need them.
There wasn't just one thing about organ donating that compelled me, it was the whole package.
I put it off for years but one day I thought 'why not right now?'
It took me all of a minute and then I received a nice reply.
"Thank you for taking one minute to register to be a donor. You could one day save and improve the lives of many Australians through the gift of organ and tissue donation," the reply said
"Now that you are registered, make sure you talk to your family about your wishes."
My follow-up was to tell my family what I had just done. Initially, some didn't understand but they eventually came around to the idea.
While the majority of Australians support organ and tissue donation, only around one in three [36 percent] are registered to be a donor.
Have you ever thought about doing it? Why not register your intent here.
After all, what harm is there in potentially saving a life?
Jay-Anna Mobbs,
Mudgee Guardian Acting Editor
