With life returning to normal following COVID lockdowns and restrictions, the issue of weight is on people's minds. Lack of exercise and poor diets over the last two years have contributed to an increasing problem with weight gain, obesity and poor health.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare statistics show that one in three Australian is classified as obese and approximately 57 per cent, or 14.56 million Australians, were found to be overweight or obese.

A good diet and an increase in exercise are just two ways that people can address their weight and health, but of course dieting means more than just weight loss. Learning about your gut, how it works and how it's health affects you overall, allows you to see improvements throughout your life.



Fostering a clever gut and improving stomach health is vital to help with weight loss, discover increased energy, improving overall health and bodily functions, and to feel better in general.



Author of The Clever Guts Diet, Michael Mosley, said people should be aware that their gut is astonishingly clever. "It contains millions of neurons and is also home to the microbiome," he said. "Trillions of microbes that influence our mood, weight and immune system."



Dieticians, naturopaths and nutritionists are a great source of information and products that can help you start to become a healthier version of yourself.

