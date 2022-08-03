The Ribbon or Manna Gum (Eucalyptus viminalis) is one of the few tree species that are the primary food source of koalas.
They grow across our region and can be an important addition to any re-vegetation project you might be considering on your property.
These trees are among many species that can be purchased from the Watershed Landcare Nursery and importantly, have been grown from locally collected seeds.
As with most eucalypts, Ribbon Gum seeds are tiny with as many as three to four hundred contained in just one gram.
So, when Skillset's Land Works team presented Watershed Landcare with 2.5 kilograms of seeds last week, they handed over the potential of hundreds of thousands of trees. That's a lot of koala food!
The Skillset team collected the seeds from approximately 25 species of trees, shrubs and grasses in the Cox's Creek area over the last six months.
The seeds were collected from plants that survived the devastating bushfires, with some of their ensuing tube stock likely to aid in the recovery of this area.
This endeavour was supported by Watershed Landcare through funding from the Australian Government's Bushfire Recovery for Wildlife and Habitat Community Grants Program.
"This is a great boost for us. The Nursery is run by volunteers who contribute many hours a week propagating, planting out and watering the thousands of plants that are sold each year," Nursery volunteer, Christine McRae explained.
"Collecting the seed requires further volunteer time and effort so this seed bank is very significant."
The Watershed Landcare Nursery is getting ready for a busy time in spring which is prime time for sowing seeds and growing new plants.
Did you know the nursery takes custom orders?
If you are keen to place an order for native plants or are interested in becoming a volunteer, email info@watershedlandcare.com.au.
You can also purchase plants from the nursery online at watershedlandcare.com.au.
