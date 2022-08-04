Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Group 10 will acknowledge all grades in its player of the year awards

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mudgee Dragons in their round one game against the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders at Glen Willow Stadium. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

REWARDING and acknowledging Group 10's finest players across all grades, no matter what competition they play in - it is something that Linore Zamparini is deeply passionate about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.