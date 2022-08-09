Mudgee Guardian
Court

Danial John Crane pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to mid-range drink driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
August 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gulgong man 'very lucky' to not be behind bars after second drink driving charge

A Gulgong man has been told he's "very lucky" to not be in jail after he was caught drink driving days after he completed an interlock period for the same charge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.