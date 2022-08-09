Gulgong man 'very lucky' to not be behind bars after second drink driving charge

A Gulgong man has been told he's "very lucky" to not be in jail after he was caught drink driving days after he completed an interlock period for the same charge.
Danial John Crane pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on August 2 to driving with a mid-range amount of alcohol in his system.
Court documents reveal the 22-year-old was driving north along Herbert Street in Gulgong at 11.10pm on March 18 this year.
Police pulled Crane over for the purpose of a random breath test on Herbert Street at the intersection of Station Street.
The court heard that Crane was arrested and taken to Gulgong Police Station where he blew an alcohol reading of 0.124.
While in police custody, he admitted to drinking six to seven beers on the night.
Crane's solicitor, Russell Skinner told the court his client had two separate arguments on the night before making the "foolish" decision to drive two kilometres home.
Magistrate Kasey Pearce said in open court that it was clear Crane "didn't learn from the last occasion" and warned of a custodial sentence should he return to court.
"Why you drove that night to go to the pub is beyond me given you intended to drink. If you know you're going to drink, just leave the car at home - you could've walked within half an hour," Magistrate Pearce said.
"You're very lucky I'm not sending you to jail today because you are the statistic on our roads.
"If you continue to behave like this, you will find yourself in jail; there's no two ways about it."
Crane was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community correction order.
He was also fined $1,100, disqualified from driving for seven months with the mandatory interlock period and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service work.
