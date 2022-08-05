Mudgee Guardian
Our Places

Mudgee Region Tourism launch new campaign to invite travellers to 'Feel the Love'

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People joining around a dinner at Indigiearth, Mudgee to 'Feel the Love' as part of Mudgee Region Tourism's new campaign. Picture: Supplied

It's all about feeling, sparking and sharing the love for Mudgee Region Tourism who have recently launched a new campaign - 'Feel the Love' - centred around reconnection, rediscovery and reimagination.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.