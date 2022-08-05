It's all about feeling, sparking and sharing the love for Mudgee Region Tourism who have recently launched a new campaign - 'Feel the Love' - centred around reconnection, rediscovery and reimagination.
The region's love story continues to unravel, with more and more visitors venturing to the area to access the authentic experiences that secured a second consecutive Top Tourism Town title for Mudgee.
Mudgee Region Tourism acting CEO, Leianne Murphy said the past three years has made it clear what the average traveller seeks - to find, connect or reimagine love whether with oneself or others.
"It's definitely about the feeling of love. Love is where you are and love is who you're with," Ms Murphy said.
"What motivates travellers is to be with people they love that they perhaps weren't able to be with for a certain amount of time.
"Mudgee is that real connection point where people can come together."
According to Mudgee Region Tourism, the solo female traveller is a key demographic, who often venture to the area to reimagine or rediscover themselves.
"We know that our wellness and nature assets are really resonating with our female travellers, and of course the amazing shopping experiences," Ms Murphy said.
"Rylstone is really hitting the mark for shopping at the moment as well as Gulgong."
Visitors have expressed the need for more time to discover the area over the past few years which Ms Murphy said will keep the visitor economy growing.
"What we're finding and hearing is that they [travellers] haven't allowed enough time when they come to visit because there's so much more to rediscover such as Gulgong, Rylstone and Kandos," she said.
"This is good news for us because this means in the next 12 months, they're going to come back and reconnect with their families in the region.
"I absolutely do see the benefit of our visitor economy and it will continue to grow with our amazing experiences, local produce and products that everyone is so proud of."
The 'Feel the Love' program is funded by the Australian and NSW government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
