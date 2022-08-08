An opportunity for others to quietly affirm their stance.
That's the aim of a petition created by a concerned group of residents who are hoping for the rescission of the Mid-Western Regional Council's floodplain study.
Advertisement
After discovering a theme among fellow flood study letter recipients who were either reluctant or uncomfortable with voicing their concerns, long-time Mudgee residents Bob McKittrick and David Lynch created a petition.
"The idea of the petition was to let everyone have a say because we feel they all need to be involved," Mr McKittrick said.
"It's important, we think, that this is done to make people fully aware of what's happening because a lot of people don't know, they're flying blind," Mr Lynch said.
"Some people are reluctant to follow up, some people don't feel comfortable going to council and asking questions - they're sitting back waiting for someone else to do something. I'm not criticizing that, it's just often the case.
"Lots of people don't want to speak on it and this is a way they can still be involved," Mr McKittrick added.
The ideal outcome of the petition would be a rescission of the study by council, according to Mr Lynch and Mr McKittrick who were each baffled by the number of those categorised in the probable maximum flood zone.
I think it [study] needs to be rescinded, looked at again and looked at properly with very good community consultation.- David Lynch
"There are 3,046 residences affected by what they call the probable maximum flood zone. Hugh Bateman informed me that this gives us a higher ratio of flood prone properties than Lismore.
"Their flood zone in the study mentions that you might have water up to 50 mils across your land. Now, 50 mils is two inches - is that the same as being lumped in with ones that are going to get a metre and a half?"
There are countless disadvantages residents face as a result of the floodplain study according to the pair, who noted the psychological flow on effects that proceed the perceived drop in housing values.
"We know that it [floodplain study] stopped one sale of a building that would probably never ever get flooded. It's lowering people's values over some wofty, bureaucratic decision," Mr McKittrick said.
"I've had contact with people who are looking at moving to an aged care or retirement village and said 'what are we going to do? We're not going to be able to sell our house now because it's in a flood zone'. It's just so crazy," Mr Lynch added.
The petitions - which are located at the Mudgee Newsagency, The Property Shop, First National Real Estate and McGrath Real Estate - can be signed until close of business on Tuesday, August 16.
The signatures will then be compiled and prepared for possible presentation at the August 17 ordinary council meeting.
Any potential additional locations will be announced by Mr McKittrick on Mudgee community pages ahead of August 12.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.