With inflation rising at an all-time-high, finding the cheapest fuel on offer has become a savings tactic many refuse to ignore.
In an effort to help you find the cheapest fuel, we've combined a list of prices across the Mid-Western region.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at BP Mudgee and Caltex Mudgee for 210.9 cents followed by Ampol Woolworths Mudgee with 207.9 cents and Shell Mudgee on 199.9 cents.
Unleaded 91 at the station on Louee Street, Rylstone is 210.9 cents followed by Shell Rylstone with 208.9 cents, 197.9 cents at the Ilford Road.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were slightly cheaper on 199 or 198 cents in Gulgong. The prices on August, 9 include:
The cheapest Unleaded 91 fuel can be found at Ultra Kandos with 195.9 cents.
The average regular unleaded price fell 11.6 cents per litre last week in Sydney and experts say it should fall to 165 cents per litre over the next three to five days.
Whether Mudgee follows suit is yet to be seen.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 219 cents per litre (at the high point of the current cycle) and 165 cents per litre (at the low point of the cycle).
The average price ranges for E10, Premium 95 and Premium 98 should be as follows:
Sydney's current average diesel price is 211.9 cents per litre, down 7.5 cents per litre this past week.
The current average LPG price in Sydney is 100.8 cents per litre, down 0.5 cents this past week.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
