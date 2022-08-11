Wine tasting, tours and stays at Gooree Park Advertising Feature

The historical Gooree Park offers one of the most unique experiences on the Mudgee wine trail.

Feel at home: Gooree Park, which is one of the Mudgee region's most historic properties, has recently added accommodation to the site. Pictured is The Grazier's House which sleeps up to 10 guests. Picture: Supplied.

It is known to have the largest vineyards in the district, producing the "thoroughbred of wines" which are available for tastings at two Cellar Door locations in Mudgee.

As well as award-winning wines that are produced on the property, Gooree Park has become renowned a world-class thoroughbred breeding and training facility.

Visitors to Gooree Park can not only experience Wine Tasting and Cheese Platters at the Cellar Door but also take part in private and group Horse Stud Tours on the property.

Take a private chauffeured tour through the picturesque property of Gooree Park, known for breeding some of the toughest racehorses in Australia, and experience a 90-minute behind-the-scenes Tour.

At the conclusion of the Stud Tour, return to the Cellar Door for a private wine tasting of their extensive range and enjoy a complimentary local High Valley Cheese platter.

"It is what we call "The Gooree Experience"," director Jeanette Tioseco said.



Visitors can stay overnight at Gooree Park, too.



The first of four new accommodation options opened on the property last month where guests can stay and soak up all that the region has to offer.

The Grazier's House is a five-bedroom country-style farm stay that accommodates up to 10 guests, making it the perfect base to explore the Mudgee region or simply kick back, relax and check out the cattle in the paddock surrounding the house.

The property features a woodfire heater in the lounge room and an outdoor BBQ and firepit area.

Three more cottages will open in the coming months.

The addition of accommodation adds to the many experiences offered by Gooree Park which has two Cellar Door locations.

One is set at the entrance of the property on Castlereagh Highway and a second Cellar Door and Pantry is located in town at 48 Market Street.

Both offer Gooree Park's range of red, white, sparkling and rose wine as well as produce and condiments which are all sourced from local operators, including their own range of Wagyu Beef products.

"At both our Cellar Door in town and the Main Cellar Door at Gooree Park we offer premium Wagyu Beef products," she said.



For opening hours, tour bookings or further information, visit the website at www.gooreepark.com