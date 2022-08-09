Mudgee looks like it might be hit by another wet spell, with Friday and Saturday likely to bring over 40 millimetres of rain to the town.
There's also a 70 per cent chance of up to 5 millimetres of rain shared across Sunday and Monday.
Mudgee is also expected to be hit by a chilly start on Thursday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a low of 3 degrees.
In contrast, the warmest day in the coming week is expected to be Thursday, with a predicted top of 17 degrees.
