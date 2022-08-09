Mudgee Guardian
Weather

Mudgee likely to receive up to 40mm across two day stretch later this week

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Bradley Jurd
By Jay-Anna Mobbs, and Bradley Jurd
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:30pm
Rain continues to fall in Mudgee on August 4

Mudgee looks like it might be hit by another wet spell, with Friday and Saturday likely to bring over 40 millimetres of rain to the town.

