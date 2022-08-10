Man charged after police say cannabis crop was discovered at Charbon property

A man will face court next month following the seizure of 70 cannabis plants in the Mudgee region.
About 2.50pm on Monday, July 25, officers attached to Orana-Mid-Western Police District executed a search warrant at a property on Cooper Drive, Charbon, about 11 kilometres east of Rylstone.
It is alleged officers located and seized 70 cannabis plants, cannabis leaf and other items relating to the cultivation of cannabis.
About 1.30 on Sunday, August 7, officers attended the property on Cooper Drive, Charbon, and issued a 45-year-old man a court attendance notice (CAN) for two counts of possess a prohibited drug and cultivate cannabis.
He will appear at Rylstone Local Court on Friday, September 23, 2022.
