In true Mudgee region fashion, CMRI's Mudgee committee's goal to raise $75,000 for Jeans for Genes was well and truly smashed thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses and community members.
By the time the day came to a close on Friday, August 5, the local fundraising committee had over $125,000 sitting on their Jeans for Genes fundraising page.
Advertisement
Nationally, Jeans for Genes had drawn in just over $1,915,000 and the Mudgee committee is proud to have been able to contribute significantly to that.
CMRI Mudgee committee president, Summer Land credits the success to the local families who depend on the work that the Children's Medical Research Institute does every day.
"It's the parents' advocacy and the children's resilience that gave Mudgee the information they needed to see just how crucial and life-saving medical research is," Ms Land said.
Ms Land acknowledged that achieving such a large amount of money wouldn't have been possible without the support of the local businesses who donated $2,850 or more.
This year, the key donors were Advanced Automotive Services, Byrnes Jewellers, Fam Connect, Leven Smash Repairs, Logan Wines, MKR Choppers, Mudgee Newsagency, Nortons Business Advisors, Petries Mitre 10, and Ross Granata Motors.
There was also a legacy donation made of $2,850 in the name of the late Mary Lester, one of the CMRI Mudgee Committee's founding members.
While the substantial cash donations enabled the committee to produce special Mudgee edition Jeans for Genes t-shirts, hats and hoodies, prize donations from places like Sierra Escape, Robert Stein and Therapy by Krystal saw the committee raise $10,000 from a 200 Club.
Thanks to partnerships with companies, all donations made on August 4 and 5 were matched which meant that $10,000 turned into $20,000.
"We are absolutely blown away by the fact that no matter how many times we, or other important causes such as Pink Up Mudgee, ask - the community always comes to the table," Ms Land said.
To learn more about the incredible work that CMRI does, you can visit: www.cmrijeansforgenes.org.au/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.