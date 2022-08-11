Mudgee Guardian
Good News

CMRI's Mudgee committee's goal to raise $75,000 well and truly smashed

By Contributed
Updated August 11 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:30pm
Myff Clarke, Coral McFarland and Neree Suttor on Jeans for Genes day outside of Mudgee's Blooms the Chemist on Church Street. Picture: Amber Creative

In true Mudgee region fashion, CMRI's Mudgee committee's goal to raise $75,000 for Jeans for Genes was well and truly smashed thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses and community members.

