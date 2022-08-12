With an unshakeable passion for women's health, Tania Sullivan has been appointed as Mudgee's new McGrath breast care nurse.
The year 2000 is when it all began for the Mudgee local who has crossed borders, even those on an international scale, during her career as a nurse.
After dedicating much of her career to being a midwife, Tania's decision to switch to women's health came a few years ago, with her recent appointment a natural progression.
"I've gone from maternity to women's health and into breast care. It's been a nice transition ... it's a lovely place to have landed," she said.
"It's not something I planned but I've always been really passionate about women's health and the care women receive, particularly in regional areas.
"My whole career has been really rewarding. I just love getting to know women and their families, everyday is really different."
Since starting as the Mudgee breast care nurse in May, Tania has continued to enjoy providing physical, psychological and emotional support to local families experiencing breast cancer.
"It's been really good, I've been so supported. The McGrath nurses at Dubbo have been really supportive and the McGrath Foundation have been fantastic to work for," she said.
"Breast cancer affects a whole family. If you can just soften the load for somebody in some way, even if it's just coordinating care and answering questions ... it's a really important role.
"I'm really looking forward to continuing my career as a breast care nurse and keep providing support to women and their families."
McGrath Foundation ambassador and director, Tracy Bevan thanked the Mudgee community for their tireless support over the years in the wake of Tania's appointment.
"We're thrilled to welcome Tania to the McGrath breast care nurse role in Mudgee," Ms Bevan said.
"The Mudgee community have been incredible supporters of the McGrath Foundation, helping us work towards our goal of funding 250 nurses by 2025.
"Tania is one of our newest nurses and we're so pleased she will be supporting the local families of Mudgee."
According to the McGrath Foundation, the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia is one in seven for women.
Further statistics reveal that more than 20,000 women and 210 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia this year.
