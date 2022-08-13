Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Wombats first grade join second grade and women counterparts to host the 2022 New Holland Cup grand final at Glen Willow

August 13 2022 - 8:30am
Mudgee Wombats v Dubbo Rhinos in the 2022 New Holland Cup major semi-final

In a year full of highlights for the Mudgee Wombats, the first grade men have joined their second grade and women's counterparts to secure grand final hosting rights.

