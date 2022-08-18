Enter the skills universe Advertising Feature

National Skills Week 2022 will be held from August 22 to 28 and is designed to inspire Australians to explore rewarding and worthwhile careers that can be pursued through Vocational Education and Training (VET).

This initiative is designed ... to inspire people to undertake active, participative education and training that VET provides resulting in skills that can realise immediate rewards ... - Brian Wexham, chair, National Skills Week

A federal government-supported initiative, this year's National Skills Week will be centred around the theme of 'A Universe of Skills,' encouraging people to go beyond their imagination to discover careers, pathways and opportunities in skills and vocational education they may not know about, have thought about or even ever imagined.

National Skills Week chair Brian Wexham said skills were critical for rebuilding Australia's future economy.

IN DEMAND: The future of jobs will include a vast range of practical and vocational occupations, including aged care. Photo: Shutterstock

"It is imperative that we educate job seekers, school leavers, parents, mums returning to work, career changers and even the underemployed on where the most in-demand jobs and the jobs of the future are," he said.



The future of jobs will include a vast range of practical and vocational occupations, including health care, aged care and disability care, digital skills and IT, artificial intelligence, aviation technologies, as well as manufacturing.

"The government is injecting billions of dollars into these industries ahead of the forecast job proliferation in these sectors. This will inevitably require resources and programs to provide practical training for job seekers, which initiatives like National Skills Week aim to promote," Mr Wexham said.

"This initiative is designed to achieve real, transformative outcomes for Australian people - to inspire people to undertake active, participative education and training that VET provides resulting in skills that can realise immediate rewards in jobs, success and contribute to building our economy."