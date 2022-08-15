Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Set of Six: Underdogs rise to occasion in first week of Peter McDonald Premiership finals

By Central West Sports Desk
August 15 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Group 10 premiers, Mudgee Dragons lost to the Forbes Magpies 34-28 on August 14. Picture: Petesib's Photography

SURPRISE results, games that went down to the wire, battles of attrition - the first weekend of Peter McDonald Premiership finals had it all.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.