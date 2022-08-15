Mudgee Guardian

Former Gulgong High School deputy principal and best-selling author Annie Seaton to co-host upcoming Mudgee author talk

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
August 15 2022 - 5:00am
Former Gulgong High School deputy principal and best-selling author, Annie Seaton. Picture: Tim Hollister

From a former Gulgong High School deputy principal to a best-selling author, Annie Seaton is living a life she could never have imagined for herself.

