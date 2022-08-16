MEMBER for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole says his focus is on the people of the regions as the weeks-long John Barilaro saga continues to dog the NSW Government.
Former NSW Nationals leader and deputy premier Mr Barilaro was due to appear before an Upper House committee inquiry last Friday, but was reported to have said that he would be unable to attend due to mental health reasons.
Advertisement
The committee is conducting an inquiry into Mr Barilaro's appointment to the role of senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas.
He has subsequently withdrawn from that overseas role.
Mr Toole, who was at the first day of a World War Two exhibition at the Bathurst Showground last Friday morning, was asked by the Western Advocate about the Mr Barilaro matter and whether it was proving a distraction for the government.
"There's been a parliamentary inquiry and there's also been the [independent] report that the Premier has asked [for] in relation to the process of the whole appointment," Mr Toole said.
"At the end of the day, my focus is on the regions. My focus is on people.
"The worst thing that people want to see is politicians talking about themselves.
"People want to know that you're interested in the things that matter to them and that's about making sure we're looking at things around cost of living, looking at continuing to provide investment into the regions, and that's my focus and that's the focus of my team."
The Sydney Morning Herald was reporting on Friday that Mr Barilaro had indicated his intention to appear at the Upper House committee inquiry at a later time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.