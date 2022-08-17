Kandos High School student, Blainey Heath has been recognised for her contribution to community by gaining a place on a prestigious tour alongside 19 other students from across the state.
As part of being awarded the 2022 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship, Ms Heath was offered the opportunity to embark on a two-week historical tour in NSW, the ACT and Darwin.
"These students will now be able to further develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war," Deputy Premier, Paul Toole said.
"I congratulate the scholarship recipients who are recognised for their positive contributions to their local communities, their respect for the service and sacrifice of Australian Defence Force personnel and their passion for studying history.
"Over 125 students applied for the scholarship, and the 20 successful applicants come from places across Sydney and regional NSW, including Kandos, Bathurst Armidale, Young and Jindabyne."
According to Minister for Transport and Veterans, David Elliott, the students were to visit places associated with Australia's military history.
"This is a wonderful experience, and it is vital that current generations continue to learn about the military history of New South Wales and our nation," Mr Elliott said.
"The tour will be accompanied by a military historian to teach students about our nation's military past and help them understand the importance of commemoration.
"In the 80th year since the bombing of Darwin by the Japanese in 1942, students will visit significant sites associated with the Second World War in and around Darwin."
