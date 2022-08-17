With two rounds remaining in the Group A and Group B junior basketball competitions, excitement in all teams is rising as the play offs approach.
While some teams have hit their straps after a few weeks of competition, others have improved from game to game, working hard to improve their skills and team work.
Group A, comprising players in the under 10 to under 13 age bracket, is headed by Mayso's Pro Shop gold on 49 points having lost only one game so far, and will finish minor premiers, yellow on 40 points should finish second.
White is third on 31 points, followed by Cudgegong Valley Motel Blue 29, Club Mudgee purple 24 (girls team) and aqua 18, all striving to out do each other and finish higher on the ladder, which will be important when the semi-finals arrive.
The battle for top spot in the Group B competition, comprising representative under 14s and other under 14s and under 15s players, is a tight contest between Mayso's black and red on 45 points - 11 wins, 1 loss - and Gold on 40 - 9 wins, 4 losses (these teams playing each other on Wednesday 17).
Celtics (green) are looming large with 37 points, Taipans (orange) 34, Cudgegong Valley Motel Red (girls team) 22 and purple 15.
Both girls teams competing in each group, highly regarded by all the other teams, are to be congratulated on their tenacity and commitment, resulting in considerable improvement as the competitions progressed, and will be thorn in the side of any team they are drawn against in the semi-finals.
Results from August 17:
Group A
Group B
