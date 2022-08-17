Mudgee Guardian

Excitement builds as Mudgee Junior Basketball play offs approach

By Geoff Robinson
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(left) Nathan Devenish (7 purple) scoring for Kings Hunter McGrath (9 gold) unable to reject the shot. (right) Deezel Wood (11 purple) rebounding over the top opposing players and team mates. Picture: Supplied

With two rounds remaining in the Group A and Group B junior basketball competitions, excitement in all teams is rising as the play offs approach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.