Mudgee's Unleaded petrol prices have hit a new low this past week, dropping by 10 cents.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at BP Mudgee and the Independent Mudgee on Sydney Road for 210.9 cents.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were slightly cheaper. The prices on August 17 include:
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid-Western region track on par, but if you are looking for the cheapest fuel and are driving near Gulgong, it is recommended to stop and fill up.
The Independent Gulgong, as of August 17, is selling Unleaded 91 for 179.9 cents.
Orange's unleaded prices were down this week with a top of 185.9 cents at Ampol Orange Diesel Stop, but the cheapest Unleaded 91 fuel could be found at Metro Orange (Bathurst Road) for 184.5 cents.
Lithgow's petrol prices range between 169.7 and 173.9 cents, while you can find Parkes' prices ranging from a top of 199.9 and a low of 185.7 cents.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 156.9 and 166.8 cents, over 20 cents cheaper then regional towns in the Central and Mid West regions.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
