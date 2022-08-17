A BEREAVED mother whose two young sons were killed in a horrific crash in Wellington has been ordered to stand trial for assault and demanding money.
Shayleen Frail, 35, is accused of menacing a 28-year-old woman and demanding $717 be transferred to her bank account.
The incident allegedly occurred in Wellington between 3.55pm and 4.05pm on October 24 last year.
She is also charged with assaulting the same woman causing actual bodily harm.
In Wellington Local Court on Tuesday, Frail pleaded not guilty to the two charges.
She has also denied a related charge of recklessly damaging the woman's phone.
Frail initially spent six weeks in custody for the charges, however, appeared in the NSW Supreme Court on December 6 where she was granted bail with strict conditions.
In Dubbo Local Court last week, Frail appeared via telephone where she applied for bail again.
The court heard she had been at the Maayu Mali residential rehab centre in Moree and was almost due to finish the program.
After completion, she had hoped to return to Wellington to live with her mother and elderly grandmother.
The main reason she wanted to return to Wellington, defence lawyer Tia Caldwell said, was to grieve the death of her two children with family support.
Ms Caldwell said Frail had completed 12 weeks in rehab, and had been abstinent from drugs since December last year.
The court and that Frail had participated in group and individual drug and alcohol counselling and made attempts to enrol in a beauty course through TAFE NSW.
"She says her mind is now more clear than ever," Ms Caldwell told the court.
"She says she is doing that so it keeps her busy and won't be overwhelmed by her grief."
The prosecution opposed the release variation, arguing the condition to live in Wellington was not acceptable.
The prosecution submitted Frail had previously been given bail to live in Wellington for other unrelated charges when she is alleged to have committed the assault and money demands offences.
After hearing submissions, Magistrate Mal MacPherson accepted "she's come a very long way" and granted strict conditional bail, but ordered she reside in Dubbo.
He ordered that she must not enter Wellington, except to attend court or visit the graves of her children and only in the company of her uncle.
Frail was also ordered not to consume any alcohol or drugs and must not enter any licensed premises.
The matter will head to the Dubbo District Court later this month where Frail will formally enter not guilty pleas during an arraignment.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
