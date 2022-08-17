Mudgee Guardian
Court

Shayleen Frail pleads not guilty to menacing demanding and assault charges in Wellington

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:39am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bereaved mother of two boys killed in a in a horrific crash in Wellington has pleaded not guilty to a string of assault charges and will head to trial. Picture: File

A BEREAVED mother whose two young sons were killed in a horrific crash in Wellington has been ordered to stand trial for assault and demanding money.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.