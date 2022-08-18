Mudgee Guardian

Watershed Landcare join forces with ACEN / Stubbo Solar to bring REGENERATE Series to the Mid-Western area

By Maddison O'Brien
August 18 2022 - 12:00am
Permaculture Fundamentals was a great success. Out in the sunshine we learned how to build a no-dig garden and heard a talk by Mark Brown on Biodynamics. Picture: Supplied

On Saturday, August 13, an enthusiastic group of locals gathered in Gulgong to learn about permaculture and ecological thinking. It was a fantastic day with lots of interesting discussions!

