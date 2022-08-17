Mudgee Guardian

Central West greyhound trainer alleged to have given dog alcohol to corrupt outcome of race

Updated August 17 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:53pm
The 63-year-old man was arrested at a property in Larass Lee and taken to Orange Police Station the morning of August 17.

A greyhound trainer accused of administering a dog with alcohol to corrupt the outcome of a race in the Central West was arrested north of Orange on Wednesday.

