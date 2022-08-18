Although the Mid-Western Regional Council has secured $1.4 million in state government funding to assist with the development of 22 new 'affordable' homes at Saleyards Lane, it's "not a quick fix" according to Mayor Des Kennedy.
The funding - which will combine with a $1.1 million contribution from council - will see the development of at least 22 600 square metre lots to be sold at a "commercial rate" at the site.
Advertisement
With the Mudgee area identified as one of the "hotspots for housing shortages" in the state, as confirmed by Mayor Kennedy at the funding announcement on August 18, the project is a step in the right direction.
"It's a problem, housing. It's not a quick fix ... but if we don't get on the front foot now, it'll get worse and worse as things go on," Mayor Kennedy said.
"Without their parent's support, it's really hard for a young couple to get a house, like in Mudgee ... you're all of a sudden at $800,000 - that's a hard slog for people.
"It's a bigger slog for people running schools, hospitals, in the police force, essential workers. The Saleyards Lane homes will be more affordable for the working person."
Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders - who was also at the announcement - said half of the funding will go towards the acceleration of the Saleyards Lane development, while the remainder will assist with the development of 2,000 other zoned lots in "pockets" around the region.
"We all know how serious the housing shortage is across regional areas like Mudgee right now, so providing some funding is a really key thing to be able to do," Mr Saunders said.
"Council's need to have skin in the game in these scenarios and the Mid-Western Regional Council certainly does."
A Committee on Community Services report released on Thursday explained the critical need for affordable housing solutions, with untimely project approvals described as a barrier for relief.
"The Committee found that planning processes and timeframes, and the lack of affordable land, are major barriers that impede meanwhile use and other alternative affordable housing," the report read.
"We recommend that the Government works with local councils and CHPs to reduce barriers, and consults with local councils on ways to speed up the planning approval process for meanwhile use, and social and affordable housing.
"Key workers are essential for the function of our cities but they face challenges finding affordable and long-term housing close to their work, especially in regional areas.
"Programs to increase housing supply should focus on affordable and social housing that would be suitable for key workers."
According to Mayor Kennedy, the homes on Saleyards Lane will likely be complete early next year with water, sewerage and power works underway at the site.
The $1.4 million in funding was derived from the NSW Government's regional housing fund.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.