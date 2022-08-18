Mudgee Guardian
Mid-Western Regional Council secure $1.4 million in NSW Government funding for Saleyards Lane 'affordable' housing project

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 18 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:00am
Mid-Western Regional Council mayor Des Kennedy with Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders at the announcement on August 18. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

Although the Mid-Western Regional Council has secured $1.4 million in state government funding to assist with the development of 22 new 'affordable' homes at Saleyards Lane, it's "not a quick fix" according to Mayor Des Kennedy.

