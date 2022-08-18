AFTER two years of disruptions, cancellations and restrictions, get ready for a four-week feast of fantastic finals football.
This weekend marks the start of the 2022 Group 10 Junior Rugby League finals series for tackle and league tag sides and there's some tantalising clashes.
Sunday's league tag semi-finals at Cowra include a Bathurst battle in the under 17s when St Pat's square off with Panthers.
Saturday's tackle program at Lithgow features a clash of clubmates when the Bloomfield Wildcats and Bloomfield Tigers meet in the under 15s eliminator.
Group 10 Junior Rugby League president Tony England says "there's nothing like a good home town derby" when it comes to finals, but in general he is excited to see what the next four weeks bring.
Last year the season was abandoned before the finals series could be completed due to the COVID-19 lockdown of regional New South Wales.
Prior to that in 2020 finals did go ahead, but restrictions permitted just one adult spectator per player.
But now there are no restrictions and even better, 10 different clubs will be in action during the opening weekend.
"I think we are going to see some exceptional football over the weeks of finals," England said.
"I think what has gone on the last two years, to have such a strong showing across the entire Group is fantastic and I actually think it proves how strong the sport is in the community.
"We've had people just flood back to it and the spread of teams in the finals, it's a really good showing for the entire Group.
The finals series features the top five teams from each competitive age division.
The minor premiers, which include the Bathurst Panthers' under 13s tackle side and under 15s tag outfits, sit this weekend out before returning for the first grand final qualifiers.
While minor premiers will hold favouritism, as England points out the skill levels of all teams still in the mix means upsets can and will happen.
"That's something I've been impressed with too given what's gone on the last two years, the quality certainly hasn't dropped and I think it proves that a lot of young boys and girls spent a lot of time playing in their backyards with a football during lockdown, because there's been a big improvement in skill level," he said.
"But that's a big credit to all the coaches and everyone involved in the clubs as well, they've worked extremely hard to keep their teams up to date and on board and playing fantastic football.
"No one club has been dominant, that promotes the fun, there's always a chance to make the finals.
"There are dominant teams for sure, but there are not necessarily dominant clubs."
While some sides will be keen to prove a point after the cancellation of last year's finals, England is hoping that all involved enjoy the chance to play during this exciting time of the season.
"It's just great to have finals and kids looking forward to the finals, for me the emphasis still needs to be on kids having a lot of fun out there," he said.
"That's why especially a lot of older kids play, they want to be part of those finals series and it's great to see kids get out there and enjoy this time of year."
Hosting rights for the finals will be spread across the Group 10 region with Lithgow (tackle) and Cowra (league tag) the week one venues.
That is followed by games at Blayney (tackle) and Eglinton (league tag) next weekend then preliminary finals at Orange's Wade Park (tackle) and Wallerawang (league tag).
Mudgee's under 14s with play Lithgow Storm on Saturday at 12.15pm in Lithgow, while their under 16s counterparts will face off with St Pat's in the qualifier at 3pm.
The tackle grand finals will be played in Mudgee on September 10 and the league tag deciders on September 11 at Bathurst's Carrington Park.
