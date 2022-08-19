2022 is the year of growth, prosperity and partnerships for the Midwest Brumbies.
Following a successful 'come and try day' that yielded numbers like never before, the Brumbies have been offered a leg up by their Mudgee Junior Rugby League (MJRL) 'brothers and sisters' who have donated their gear to the club.
Advertisement
"We've been borrowing training gear, pads and what not from Mudgee Junior Rugby League for the last couple of years because we're still only a fledgling club," Midwest Brumbies president, Guy Pascoe said.
"That was the option we had at the time, to borrow some gear off them before we could get financially stable enough to purchase some of our own.
"This year they've been fortunate enough to buy some new equipment themselves, so they've graciously handed over their old equipment which is really good for our club, it's super bloody helpful."
With many of the Brumbies originating from the junior Dragons, MJRL president Adam Comincioli said the donation offers the players a chance to continue developing their skills.
"We at Mudgee Junior Rugby League are proud to help out our sister club, the Midwest Brumbies," he said.
"We are pleased to help out by donating the gear to assist in giving the girls the best opportunity to learn the fundamentals of rugby league safety using the correct gear.
"We look forward to continuing to assist each other's clubs in the future so the kids have endless opportunities to further their careers, and I am sure we will see some of these girls in the newly formed NRL women's competition in the future."
With five teams currently in training ahead of their September 24 kick off date, Pascoe said the year is already looking promising for the Brumbies.
"It's looking like we're going to be able to field five teams now, there's an extra team that's entered in the under 12s. There'll be 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s and opens," Pascoe said.
"It's all looking positive at this stage."
This year's coaches for the Brumbies include Amy Ryan and Jasmine Lane who have partnered to head up the under 12s, while Corey Underwood will lead the under 14s.
Pascoe will coach the under 16s, while Jett Bodiam - who has returned to the club - will coach the under 18s, with Lala Lautaimi to take the reins for the opens.
Pascoe said the club hopes to once again take a game out to Gulgong this season to "get behind the surroundings that get behind us".
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.