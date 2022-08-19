Mudgee Guardian
Our People

Midwest Brumbies receive gear donation from Mudgee Junior Rugby League ahead of promising 2022 season

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Comincioli and Guy Pascoe with Mudgee Junior Rugby League's gear donation to the Midwest Brumbies. Picture: Supplied

2022 is the year of growth, prosperity and partnerships for the Midwest Brumbies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.