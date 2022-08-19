Thompson Racing have entered the new season "on fire" after clocking three wins in just two weeks of meetings.
The impressive start couldn't have come at a better time for the Gulgong-based stables following the prize money hike for country meets.
Off the back of a Gulgong Cup winning run, the stable's ever reliable starter in Larynx has continued his long-standing success.
After a stone bruise was discovered in his back foot following a run at Tamworth, the seven-year-old returned to the track at Cowra on August 14 - seven weeks later - to beat fellow stable mate Hampton Cove, who won by three quarters of a length in Dubbo the week before.
"It was a very good run from both of them but Larynx is a stable star, he's been a very good horse for us," Brett Thompson of Thompson Racing said.
"We bought him cheap about three, four years ago and he's now won $158,000 for the owners.
"He's won four races and three seconds in the last nine starts. He's won seven races overall."
The Bob and Jean Slack-Smith-owned (Dubbo) Riders Inthe Stand is another Thompson-trained horse starting to yield prize money after placing first in Cowra.
"She's been in our stable for a while, she always seems to be able to get herself little injuries all the time," Thompson said.
"Everytime we had her right before, something would go wrong. Fingers crossed we've gone past that.
"We've had a bit of a dry spell for the last 12 months but we're finally getting things back on track with Riders Inthe Stand winning. It was great to get the win for Bob and Jean.
"It couldn't be done without the staff because without them, we're nothing."
The boost for country racing is welcomed by Thompson, who is determined to keep the prize money in the bush despite challenges from city stables.
"It's [rise in prize money] made it a lot harder to win races with the Sydney trainers travelling further than they ever have," he said.
"In saying that, it's great when you go there and get a double on the weekend ... you're picking up $25,000. It's pretty hard to complain about.
"We've just got to keep getting better and better, and keep winning races.
"We had a pretty quiet season last year but we've started on fire at the start of this season.
"It could be a really big year for us."
