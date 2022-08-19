Let's start living in the moment

'Live in the moment' - it's a phrase I often utter to myself as I float away on a cloud to anywhere but the present.
I'm sure I'm not the only one who gets carried away dreaming of what the future will look like. The thoughts are endless!
Advertisement
I've always been excited about the future, that's just who I am.
I remember telling my dad full of excitement as a young teen how I couldn't wait to turn 21.
"Don't wish your life away," would be his go-to response.
As a 24-year-old soon to hit a quarter of a century in September, I now remind myself of the importance of appreciating the life I'm currently living.
It's true - being too preoccupied with thoughts on where I'll be in five years or what New York City will be like when I finally get there keeps me from living in the now.
So, how about you - will you join me in living in the present?
Let's start today.
Make the most of your Saturday and I promise to as well.
Acting editor,
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.