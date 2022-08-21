Mudgee Guardian
Photos

Mudgee Dragons beat Bathurst Panthers 28-16 in Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 21 2022 - 10:30pm
The Mudgee Dragons gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about on Sunday afternoon when they cancelled the Bathurst Panthers' bid for a third straight top grade title in a 28-16 Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final victory at Glen Willow Stadium.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

