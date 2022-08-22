Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee to host 2022 NSW PSSA boys softball championships that will feature Mudgee Public School's Angus Murdoch-Tilmouth, Felix Smith and Sebastian Turner

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee Public School's Angus Murdoch-Tilmouth, Felix Smith and Sebastian Turner who will play in the upcoming NSW PSSA boys softball championships. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

Mudgee's sporting popularity has once again been attested to with this year's NSW PSSA boys softball championships to get underway later this month at West End.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.