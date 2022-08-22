Mudgee's sporting popularity has once again been attested to with this year's NSW PSSA boys softball championships to get underway later this month at West End.
After constant requests from fellow softball enthusiasts, Mudgee's Mick Boller ceased the opportunity for this year's boys championships - run by the NSW Catholic system - to be played at Mudgee, four years after the girl's equivalent.
"Everybody wants to come to Mudgee," the carnival manager said.
"Whenever I go to one of these championships, people say to me 'when's the next one going to be in Mudgee?'. So, whenever an opportunity arises, I grab it.
"This year's championships were awarded to the Western area. The first place you would think of is Orange but winter there can be a bit brutal so we thought Mudgee would be the way to go."
Angus Murdoch-Tilmouth, Felix Smith and Sebastian Turner from Mudgee Public School will play in the upcoming three-day championships - something Boller said is a testament to their sporting abilities.
"Softball isn't the high profile sport here that it once was ... these kids have all got in because they're very athletic," Boller said.
"Having the championships here shows kids from schools like Mudgee Public, Cudgegong, Gulgong and Kandos what's possible.
"Any kid can do it, particularly at the primary level."
With more than 100 students from different localities to participate in the championships, Boller said the flow of effects will be felt by an array of Mudgee region businesses.
"Like every sporting event, it's a wonderful boost for the community. There will be 150 players and their families who will stay in our area," Boller said.
"There's quite a few benefits a number of local businesses."
The championships will be held at the West End fields on August 30, August 31 and September 1 with games to start at 9.30am.
The free event is open to the public.
"It's a pretty colourful spectacle, it's amazing to see," Boller said.
