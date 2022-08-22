From one strength to another - Alesha Bennetts is simply unstoppable.
After succeeding at every level in the past 12 months, the Mudgee track star has been named the Western Regional Academy of Sport (WRAS) Athlete of the Year.
Advertisement
"So many inspiring athletes have received this award, such as Kurt Fearnley, so I feel very privileged to be placed alongside them, it's an honour," Bennetts said.
To start the season off, Bennetts won three gold medals at the Little Athletics Regional Championships, before she took gold in the 400m hurdles and silver in the 400m sprint at the NSW Junior State Carnival.
She was then selected to race for NSW at the National Athletics Championships where she won gold in the 400m sprint and 400m hurdles, before she finished off the season with two gold medals in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdles relay at the Oceania Athletics Championships.
Although the teen - who also won the Lone Star Athlete of the Year award - relocated to Canberra this year meaning her involvement with WRAS has been somewhat less than in years prior, there have been a number of highlights to date.
"I have had the great opportunity to train with other Mudgee WRAS athletes and do training sessions and testing with other athletes from the Western region," she said.
"In the past I had access to personalised gym programs, dieticians, physios and personal trainers which all were a huge opportunity.
"I will say that the presentation night was quite enjoyable, especially the dressing up."
Mudgee's Halle Potter also received an award at the WRAS presentation night on August 13 at Bathurst to be named the Triathlon Athlete of the Year.
Meanwhile, Riley Taylor from Spring Flat was named a Strength and Conditioning Award recipient for triathlon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.