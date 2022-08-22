A Mudgee region ex-service organisation are set to continue making a "real difference" to local veterans and their families following a government funding dosage.
The Mudgee and District Vietnam Veterans Peacekeepers and Peacemakers Association were awarded a $14,300 grant to keep current and former service personnel healthy, in all respects.
According to Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, the Building Excellence Support and Training (BEST) funding will ensure the highest quality of support to local veterans.
"Once defence personnel hang up their uniform, another battle often begins for support from the society they put their hands up to protect," Mr Gee said.
"The Mudgee and Districts Vietnam Veterans Peacekeepers and Peacemakers Association provide vital advocacy services to current and former serving men and women.
"This funding will help the organisation to provide essential support measures, like transition support, helping veterans with their compensation claims and ensuring they get access to entitlements and services such as rehabilitation and well-being programs.
"The past few years have been particularly tough for many veterans and this funding will provide a real boost to support the Mudgee and Districts Vietnam Veterans Peacekeepers and Peacemakers Association, who in turn look after our region's veteran community."
For further information on BEST grants visit the community grants website at www.communitygrants.gov.au.
