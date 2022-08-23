Mudgee Guardian

Rylstone Kandos Debutante Ball welcomed back in all its glory

By Contributed
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:30am
Left to right: Chloe Mackander, Fletcher Etherton, Jessica Reynolds, Flynn O'Brien, Amelia Burlington, Finn Stanfield, Vivienne George, Brayden Moore, Laura Kubbere, Caleb Melnyk, Debbieann Johnston, Ella Lapich, Cooper Duff, Gabrielle Moore, Noah Kernaghan, Ella Quarmby, Orlando McCouat, Kiah Rovella, Ky Reddish, Shanae White and Ryan Moore. Front row: Patrick Regan, Alyssa Moore, Lillian Griffin and Lucas Thorn. Picture: Michelle Ryan Photography

After a period of respite brought on by COVID-19, the Rylstone Kandos Debutante Ball returned late last month.

