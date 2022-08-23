After a period of respite brought on by COVID-19, the Rylstone Kandos Debutante Ball returned late last month.
On the night of July 23, a large crowd gathered to witness 10 debutantes and their partners be presented to society.
Debbieann Johnston was the matron for the evening, having close ties with the debutantes as the deputy principal of Kandos High School.
Mrs Johnston was joined by Member for Calare, Andrew Gee who was the guest of honour and officially opened the ball.
The debutantes and partners featured current students of Kandos High, as well as former students of the local schools, and family friends.
The pageboys and flower girls were students from Kandos and Rylstone Public Schools.
A huge thank you goes out to the family of the debutantes and partners who helped transport them in for training, filling in as dance partners, helping set up and pack up.
The Rylstone Kandos Debutante Ball is an annual event put together by volunteers who form the Rylstone Kandos Debutante Ball Committee.
