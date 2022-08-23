A food van is expected to rev up fundraising efforts for Ilford Public School whose P&C will hit the road to sell goodies at various locations across the district.
According to Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, the van project - which received $13,200 from the former Government - has a multi-purpose.
"For many years, the P&C have run the Driver Reviver program at the Ilford Coach Stop," Mr Gee said.
"Volunteers from the village do a stellar job in providing drivers with beverages and snacks on their travels, so it's great that the new food van will enable hot food to be served to visitors to the site.
"Other local community organisations such as the RFS and the Country Women's Association will also be able to use the food van to aid their activities.
"In times of emergency, the P&C will be able to use the van to deliver food, water, and key personal care supplies to affected communities."
The project is predicted to not only to benefit the school monetarily, but also act as a way to bring communities together.
"The Ilford Public School P&C are a passionate group of parents, carers, teachers and community members who are determined to help make the early schooling years of kids in the local community the best they can possibly be," said Mr Gee.
"This is a wonderful project which brings people together, strengthens the local community, and delivers a brighter future for Ilford and the wider region, so I'm proud the former Coalition Government backed the project with $13,200 in funding."
