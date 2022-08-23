The first game of the recent Mudgee District Hockey Association's competition saw S&S Meats play Masta Blasta.
Masta Blasta got up in the end winning 6-5 in a tight match where the score stayed relatively even.
Jack Marchant and Melanie Pratt were the leading scorers for Masta Blasta, while Dave Scales, Scott Bourke and Nick Seis scored for S&S Meats.
Three points went to Angus Marchant, two points to Melanie Pratt and one point to Lachlan lawyer in goals.
The second game saw Oriental hotel play A1 Earthworx.
The Ori got up 5-4 leading most of the game with a quick come back by A1 in the final few quarters.
Callum Barlow and Tara Fisher were goals scorers for the Ori.
Deb Kerr scored for A1 Earthworx literally from the face of the goalies mask, while Angus Marchant scored two sneaky goals in behind the goalie being in a key hockey position.
Three points went to Angus Marchant, two points to Michael Butt and one point to Callum Barlow.
