Woman warned of time in jail after 'disgusting and bizarre' fights

A Mudgee woman who was involved in three alcohol-fueled fights on one occasion has been warned of time behind bars should she continue her "disgusting and unusual" behaviour.
Alana Pye was sentenced in Mudgee Local Court on August 16 after pleading guilty at her June 23 hearing to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of affray.
Court documents reveal the 19-year-old yelled "you're stealing my grog" at one of the victims who went to Pye's house about 3.30am on July 31 last year for a get together.
The court heard that Pye grabbed a glass bottle of Woodstock Bourbon and threw it at the victim, which missed, before she started punching her while she was curled up in a ball on the bed.
Witnesses pushed Pye off the victim before she began to fight another person.
The second victim screamed and ran across the road to Mudgee Police Station after Pye bit her on the left cheek, the court was told.
Shortly after, Pye struck the initial victim in the face after that person tried to stop Pye from hitting a third individual.
The woman then walked to Mudgee Police Station before she was taken by ambulance to Mudgee Hospital for treatment of cuts, bruises and abrasions as a result of the assault. A CT scan was also required on her face as doctors suspected fractures.
Later that day Pye was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where she was charged.
Pye's solicitor, Corey Suckling told the court during sentencing on August 16 that his client was using alcohol and marijuana to self medicate for mental health issues at the time the offences occurred.
"Your honour, the facts speak for themselves. Ms Pye escalated to an unacceptable degree of violence that no one should be subjected to," Mr Suckling said.
"She [Pye] agrees it should never have got to that point ... she was self medicating with alcohol and marijuana.
"As time has gone on, she's had the chance to reflect and understand that her life cannot go down this path and that she effectively needs to become a better person."
Magistrate Kasey Pearce told Pye it was likely she would serve time in jail should she continue the "bizarre" behaviour.
"Ms Pye, alcohol is not an excuse ... nor is the reason for drinking that you were self medicating for mental health issues," Magistrate Pearce said.
"The reasons that this happened are bizarre and unclear ... I mean, it is disgusting and unusual behavior, I can only assume you were heavily intoxicated at the time.
"I really hope what's in the SAR is accurate and you either learned your lesson, though I suspect that's not it, or now you're pregnant you take a different attitude in the future.
"If you simply continue to behave like this, you will end up in jail. A child won't make a difference."
Pye was convicted and sentenced to a 16-month community correction order.
