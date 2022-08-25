A game of 'Quick Draw McGraw' lands antique gun collector before court

A game of 'Quick Draw McGraw' has landed an antique firearms collector before court after she failed to return the inoperable gun to its proper storage casing.
Elissa Jane Hyde pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on August 16 to not keeping a firearm safely.
Police were called to an argument that took place between Hyde and another individual about 8.30pm on July 1 this year, court documents reveal.
Police attended the Castlereagh Highway address and told both Hyde and the other individual that they were required to hand over any firearms.
The court heard that police seized three long rifles and five pistols registered in Hyde's name after she directed officers to a shed where three gun safes were located.
Hyde left the shed and returned with an antique Uberti Cattleman revolver that she said was in a safe under her bed, before she later admitted to police that it wasn't stored correctly.
During sentencing, Hyde's solicitor Joanna Smith told the court her client was playing a game of 'Quick Draw McGraw' and that was why the gun was laying under the bed.
"One was under the bed, the other was in the safe," Hyde clarified.
Magistrate Kasey Pearce said while she understood Hyde was playing a game, storing a gun safely is 'important'.
"As someone who is a firearms owner, you must appreciate the importance of locking them all up under every circumstance," Magistrate Pearce said.
"This is your first offence, I accept the circumstances and the fact this was a firearm that was antique and couldn't operate.
"You will only get one chance of no conviction and I will give you that chance today."
Hyde, who was not convicted, was placed on a nine-month conditional release order.
