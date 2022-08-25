Mudgee Guardian
Elissa Jane Hyde pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to not keeping a firearm safely

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
A game of 'Quick Draw McGraw' lands antique gun collector before court

A game of 'Quick Draw McGraw' has landed an antique firearms collector before court after she failed to return the inoperable gun to its proper storage casing.

