A Mudgee chef who was caught using his mobile phone while driving on a busy Sydney motorway has told the court it was because he was lost.
Stefano Burlando pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on August 16 to using a device while behind the wheel of a car.
According to court documents, the 31-year-old was captured on a traffic enforcement camera using his mobile phone while driving on the M4 Motorway at Greystanes at 12.20pm on February 7 this year.
Burlando's solicitor, Simon Flynn, explained to the court during sentencing that his client was using Google Maps because he was travelling to make a delivery in an unfamiliar area.
"He was working as a chef in town at a local hotel but decided to start his own business making and delivering pasta to different areas," Mr Flynn said.
"He was in an unfamiliar area of Sydney and was using Google Maps to locate the restaurant.
"Not having a licence will significantly affect his capacity to carry out his duties."
Although "sympathetic", Magistrate Kasey Pearce said that using a phone while operating a vehicle poses a threat to all road users.
"I'm really sympathetic to the fact you need your licence, you're somebody who cannot do what you're supposed to do by public transport," Pearce said.
"Your attention was taken from the road while driving on the M4 highway, presumably at least 80 kilometres, and you as an inexperienced driver, you weren't looking at the road.
"The reason these laws are in place is so that people aren't distracted by phones, no matter how they're using them.
"I'm sending a message generally that you cannot do this. These offences will be dealt with harshly."
Burlando was convicted and fined $340.
