Mudgee Guardian
Court

Stefano Burlando pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to using a mobile phone while driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:23am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mudgee chef has been fined for using a mobile phone while driving. Picture: Ken Robertson

A Mudgee chef who was caught using his mobile phone while driving on a busy Sydney motorway has told the court it was because he was lost.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.