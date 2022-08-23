The Kosciuszko 2022 preview

The Kosciuszko 2022 preview

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.



Randwick Racecourse offers the Kosciuszko a 1200m sprint contest with set weights and penalties in October. It has $1,300,000 of prize money on offer.

To be eligible to contest The Kosciuszko, horses must be in the care of a country coach with a current stable report filed on or before May 16, 2022. Any other entries will invalidate the eligibility date.

Horses with an NSW benchmark lower than 110 are eligible for the Kosciuszko. Before the eligibility date, they must be trained in Country NSW and the ACT.

To be eligible for The Kosciuszko, horses must have participated in at least one NSW race. The 2022 Kosciuszko racers must remain in the care of an eligible trainer for 12 months.

Belflyer for John Shelton made a surprise debut in 2018 when it won The Kosciuszko at $71. Read more to learn from Ladbrokes.

2022 The Kosciuszko betting odds

2022 As of August 15, the Kosciuszko odds look like this:

Frontpage - $6.00

Another One $8.00

Art Cadeau $8.00

Far Too Simple - $11.00

Mo's Crown $11.00

Opal Ridge $13.00

Commando Hunt - $15.00

Edit $15.00

Fender - $15.00

Handle the Truth - $15.00

Best bookmakers for the Kosciuszko

Given that The Kosciuszko falls on the same day The Everest is on, most bookmakers will have markets open for the race several months before the barriers open at Randwick Racecourse.

The Kosciuszko bets are open well before the 1200m event. These markets can be bet via computer, phone, or online betting app. This is the most popular way for Aussies to bet in 2022.

Online bookmakers offering Kosciuszko odds will have horse betting apps available for Android and iOS.

These bookmakers have markets for The Kosciuszko horserace:

Betting on the Kosciuszko

Except for It's Me, which won in 2020, three editions of The Kosciuszko were taken out by male horses.

Although the race has been around for only four years, favorites have won 2 of the four races. It's Me ($2) 2020 and Art Cadeau ($4) 2021.

The only time a winner paid double the quote from an online betting site was when Belflyer ($71) won the inaugural edition in 2018.