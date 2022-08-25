Healthcare that's personal Advertising Feature

SERVICE: LMC pride themselves on their state of the art treatment room allowing for skin cancer procedures, ECG's vaccinations, child immunisations, and more.

Supporting local businesses and services is a two way street, a street that no-one knows better than Lithgow Medical Clinic (LMC). LMC opened in 2008 and has been serving the communities of Lithgow and the surrounding districts for 14 years. Practice Director, Frank, said there was no special secret to their ongoing success.

"Providing 'Healthcare That's Personal' to our community is our number one goal and we have been honoured to serve our community," he said. "Our doctors and staff sincerely care for our community, and every patient who enters our doors is always treated with respect and kindness."

GUIDING COMPASS: Lithgow Medical Clinic's 'FRANK' values are at the core of everything they do. Photos: Supplied

LMC employs 20 people including doctors, staff and ancillary providers, all of which Frank said had a strong passion for assisting others in need.



"The community has always shown us appreciation, in particular during recent years and the pandemic, patients' kindness and support of the healthcare industry and its workers has humbled our team.



"Our practice values are FRANK - Focus, Respect, Anticipation, Never GIVE UP and Kindness," he said. "We provide service to our patients daily adhering to these values, and the great part is our patients share these values which makes doing what we do incredibly rewarding."

Two new full-time doctors, Dr Jedrick Yu and Dr Rishi Verma, recently joined the LMC team on August 8, and Frank said both doctors were ready to compliment the existing team. "Dr Yu is available Monday to Friday, and Dr Verma from Tuesday to Friday.



"Both doctors are 'walk-in only' doctors, which means patients do not book appointments for either of them, just walk in and you will be seen," he said. "The addition of these doctors has made it easier for patients to see a doctor when they need to, with reduced wait times."

With a motto of 'healthcare that's personal', LMC is well known for turning back the clock and providing good old fashioned doctor/patient relationships.



Frank said the team was in the business of serving others. "This is the most rewarding and humbling feeling that any human can experience - this is the basic human element on which our business is built.



"We focus on the needs of others before considering ourselves, and we are continuously striving to make a difference to all patients who cross our path," he said. "We strive to help people, both patients and colleagues, to become better versions of themselves; physically, emotionally, and psychologically."