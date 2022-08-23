Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation into reports of a child approach in the Gulgong area.
A 10-year-old boy was allegedly approached by an unknown man on Belmore Street in Gulgong at 11.45am on Monday, August 22.
After speaking with the child, the man left the scene in what was described as a white transit van.
The child was not injured during the interaction.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time with dashcam footage are encouraged to contact Mudgee Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
