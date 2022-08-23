Make sure your parents or another adult you know knows where you are at all times



Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to. Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people



Know where safe places are - a shop, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police



Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help - police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust



Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know. If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop



If you are scared and can use a phone, call 000 and tell them you are scared

