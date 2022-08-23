Mudgee Guardian
Breaking

Police open investigation after a 10-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man in Gulgong

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have commenced an investigation after a boy was approached by an unknown man in Gulgong. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation into reports of a child approach in the Gulgong area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.