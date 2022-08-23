Round twelve of the Mudgee men's basketball competition was played on Monday night, where Mayso's Pro Shop had a 51-26 win over Levens Smash Repairs.
Mayso's Pro Shop led 23-14 at half time and 37-19 at the final break.
Josh Sarona scored 12 points and Logan Geddes got 13 for Mayso's, while Lachlan Burke got 11 and Andrew Foley got 8 for Levens.
The heavyweight clash between Edmunds Interiors and Bushchooks was close early on, but Edmunds ran away with the match in the second half to win 73-31 after leading at the long break 32-19.
Bushchooks were in the match at quarter time only down by 8 points, but struggled to keep pace with their rivals in the remaining quarters.
Ben Edmunds scored 30 points and Anthony Hamson got 20 for Edmunds, while Nick Lamont got 21 for Bushchooks.
The other two games went to the favourites.
At the PCYC, Stride Health defeated a four man Ramp Industrial Solutions line up 78-29, after leading comfortably at quarter time 27-4 and 47-8 at half time.
Fletcher Rawlinson top scored for Stride Health with 34 points, Matt Dayrit 18. For Ramp, Junior Riley Durrant 18, Andrew Laurie 6.
At St Matthews, Hairy Ballers only led 16-7 at quarter time, but by the long break were ahead 30-14, and although never likely to lose, could not quite shake off their opponents, only six points the difference in the final period.
Hairy Ballers 43 - junior Cooper Crowe 16 points, David Biggs 8 - beat Taipans 21 - James Hoetink 10, Bayley Brown 8.
Mayso's Pro Shop are well ahead on the ladder on 48 competition points, and yet to be defeated.
Their nearest opponent is Edmunds Interiors on 36 points, followed by Stride Health on 34, Hairy Ballers 28, Bushchooks 25, Mudgee Cranes 22, Levens Smash Repairs 21, Ramp Industrial Solutions 20, Taipans 16.
All teams continue to experience problems with fielding their strongest line ups due to work commitments and COVID, which will probably continue through to the end of the competition, hopefully though, not during the play offs when they start on the 24th October.
Next Monday (August 29) at the PCYC, Levens Smash Repairs play Ramp Industrial Solutions at 6.30pm, Taipans will verse Stride Health at 7.30pm.
Bushchooks get another tough match, this time against the competition leaders Mayso's Pro Shop at St Matthews tip off time 6.30pm, followed by the Mudgee Cranes - Hairy Ballers clash at 7.30pm.
Teams are reminded that failing to supply officials for refereeing or scoring will incur a 10 point penalty for each offence to the opposing team at the next scheduled game.
