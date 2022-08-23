Mudgee Guardian

They're undefeated and in the lead: Mayso's unstoppable in Mudgee men's basketball competition

By Geoff Robinson
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:30am, first published August 23 2022 - 10:30pm
Ben Edmunds (4 grey) of Edmunds Interiors rebounding surrounded by four of five Bushchooks opponents. Matt Dayrit (9) scoring for Stride Health Riley Durrant for Ramp on the scene to late. Pictures: Supplied

Round twelve of the Mudgee men's basketball competition was played on Monday night, where Mayso's Pro Shop had a 51-26 win over Levens Smash Repairs.

