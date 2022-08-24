Mudgee Guardian

Dung beetles are some of the most important critters in Mid-Western landscapes: Here's why

By Maddison O'Brien
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:54am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dung beetles. Picture: Supplied

Did you know that Aussie livestock produces roughly 80 million tonnes of dung per year?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.