The lives of those who help fellow locals at a moment's notice during times of emergency are set to be made "a little easier".
The Rylstone Kandos VRA Rescue Squad will soon have several new computes at the station which will assist in accessing information and conferences during an emergency.
Advertisement
As well as the computers, the squad will purchase a washing machine that will save volunteers taking soiled PPE home.
According to Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, the $4000 in funding from the former Coalition Government, that allowed for the purchase of new equipment, acknowledges the work of volunteers.
"Volunteers are the backbone of communities in the bush, lending their time, skills and energy to make our villages, towns and cities the best they can be," Mr Gee said.
"With resilience, selflessness, and a fair bit of sweat, the amazing volunteers at the Rylstone Kandos VRA Rescue Squad go the extra mile, answering calls for help - no matter the hour - from the local community.
"That's why it's fantastic that the Rylstone Kandos VRA Rescue Squad has received a $4000 grant to make life a little easier for the volunteers who give so much to their local, and surrounding, communities."
The grant was derived from the Volunteer Grants program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.