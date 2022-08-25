September 24 - it's the date locals, visitors and producers have had highlighted in their calendars since the announcement that the region's beloved Flavours of Mudgee will return after two years hiatus.
With less than a month to go until Church and Market Streets flood with 10,000-plus people and 63 stallholders - including 13 new sign ons, the Mid-Western Regional Council have unveiled a window installation at the Mudgee Library.
The light display, which will feature in a photo booth at the event, and series of Meet the Maker videos have been put in place to get people all the more excited about the flagship event.
"Council is thrilled Flavours of Mudgee is making a return after two years, and I know a lot of people in the community are looking forward to it," Mayor Des Kennedy said.
"It brings a couple of million dollars into our economy every year and we've missed that. But, it'll just keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger."
As a long-time Flavours of Mudgee stallholder, distiller and CEO of Baker Williams Distillery, Nathan Williams said the event has grown tremendously and remains a highlight in the business' calendar.
"Flavours of Mudgee, for us, has been an extraordinary event for the last 10 years. In fact, we missed the last couple," Mr Williams said.
"Flavours has been a landmark in the tourism calendar here in Mudgee since that time and certainly for us.
"We actually opened our business the day of the very first ever Flavours festival so it was our first ever event. This year it's our tenth birthday so we can't wait for it to roll around."
Council have announced that tasting packages will be on sale from 9am on Thursday, September 1 at www.flavoursofmudgee.com.au.
The Flavours of Mudgee festival will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 4pm to 8pm.
