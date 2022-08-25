Mudgee Guardian

Mid-Western Regional Council unveil window installation at Mudgee Library with less than one month until Flavours of Mudgee returns

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy and CEO of Baker Williams Distillery, Nathan Williams in front of the Flavours of Mudgee light display at Mudgee Library. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

September 24 - it's the date locals, visitors and producers have had highlighted in their calendars since the announcement that the region's beloved Flavours of Mudgee will return after two years hiatus.

