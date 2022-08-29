Mudgee Guardian
Breaking

Teenager charged after stabbing at Orange school Canobolas High

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage girl charged following stabbing at Canobolas High. Picture by Jude Keogh.

A teenage girl has been charged following a stabbing at Canobolas Rural Technology High School on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.